GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

GAIL (India) Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31.

About GAIL (India)

GAIL (India) Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, processing, transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Transmission services, Natural Gas Trading or Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other. The Transmission services segment includes natural gas and LPG.

