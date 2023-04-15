Gala Price Up 7.4% This Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. Gala has a market capitalization of $298.75 million and approximately $115.94 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gala has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

Gala Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

