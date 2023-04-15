General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock opened at $227.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

