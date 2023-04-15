General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Trimmed by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168,754 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,353,327 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $39,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 156.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in General Motors by 108.1% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,162,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,891,715. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

