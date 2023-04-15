Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Shares Up 5%

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 794 ($9.83) and last traded at GBX 777 ($9.62). 280,586 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 88,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 740 ($9.16).

The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78. The stock has a market cap of £348.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8,633.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 780.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 729.58.

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

