GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Trading Down 3%

Shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) dropped 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 264,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,635,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOVX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

GeoVax Labs Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GeoVax Labs ( NASDAQ:GOVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GeoVax Labs, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GeoVax Labs by 160.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 643,897 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 291,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GeoVax Labs by 104,042.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 413,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in GeoVax Labs by 659.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using novel proprietary platforms. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus, as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

