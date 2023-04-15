GICTrade (GICT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $96.71 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00003214 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded up 1% against the dollar. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $96.71 million and approximately $15,220.68 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.92721016 USD and is down -6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10,438.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

