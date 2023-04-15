Gifto Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.79 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded up 25% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Gifto has a market cap of $50.79 million and approximately $35.99 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0508 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gifto Profile

Gifto launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Gifto Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

