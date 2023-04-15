Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,886,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,023. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

