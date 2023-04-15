Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

GLBZ opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.68. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.35% of Glen Burnie Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes of real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio segments include Loans Secured by Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial Loans, and Consumer Loans.

