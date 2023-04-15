Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,869 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 17.09% of Global Blockchain Acquisition worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBBK. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the third quarter worth $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the third quarter worth $190,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the third quarter worth $248,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the third quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the second quarter worth $443,000.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance

GBBK remained flat at $10.31 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,891. Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

