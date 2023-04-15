Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Update

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Helium Stock Performance

Global Helium stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 30,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,411. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. Global Helium has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

About Global Helium

Global Helium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of helium resources in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises 25 helium exploration permits covering an area of approximately 564,747 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan.

