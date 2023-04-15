Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Update

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global Helium Stock Performance
Global Helium stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 30,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,411. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. Global Helium has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.65.
About Global Helium
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Helium (HECOF)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Global Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.