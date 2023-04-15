Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lessened its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $189.16. The company had a trading volume of 187,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,274. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.55.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

