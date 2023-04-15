Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the March 15th total of 301,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
BUG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. 69,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,656. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a market cap of $726.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $32.03.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.