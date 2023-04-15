Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the March 15th total of 301,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

BUG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. 69,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,656. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a market cap of $726.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $32.03.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

