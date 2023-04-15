Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Trading Up 3.4%

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.88. Approximately 208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25.

The Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (EWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies positioned to benefit from the advancement of internet and e-commerce technologies in emerging market countries. EWEB was launched on Nov 9, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

