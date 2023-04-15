Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Up 132.8% in March

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 132.8% from the March 15th total of 464,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 695,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after acquiring an additional 318,163 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 292,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 283,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,552,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ BOTZ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,603. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

