Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Sold by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 126,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFFD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.00. 494,201 shares of the company traded hands. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

