GlobalData (LON:DATA) Trading Down 1.2%

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) was down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,150 ($14.24) and last traded at GBX 1,190 ($14.74). Approximately 44,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 82,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,205 ($14.92).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.81) price target on shares of GlobalData in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

GlobalData Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,232.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,202.63. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4,576.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 649.28.

GlobalData Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at GlobalData

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a GBX 18.30 ($0.23) dividend. This is an increase from GlobalData’s previous dividend of $7.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. GlobalData’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

In related news, insider Michael Danson sold 2,788,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($14.24), for a total value of £32,071,579.50 ($39,717,126.32). 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

