Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of GLBS stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.66.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.