GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $11.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 6.8% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after buying an additional 6,806,828 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,973,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.08. 4,142,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,918. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.40 and its 200-day moving average is $196.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.68.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.