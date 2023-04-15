GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $549,727,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,212,000 after buying an additional 2,677,178 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,543,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,683.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,537,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,908,000 after buying an additional 1,451,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.93. 1,131,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,920. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $64.06. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.66.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

