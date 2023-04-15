GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut GoDaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut GoDaddy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.70.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $87.92.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,935 shares of company stock worth $1,982,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 140,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

