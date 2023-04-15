Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

GSLC opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $89.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.03.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

