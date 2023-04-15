Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN) Shares Down 0.7%

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.53 and last traded at $38.53. Approximately 20 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.00.

About Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (GCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies expected to have significant impact on the clean energy industry. Holdings are market-cap weighted and tilted towards those with more relevance to clean energy and decarbonization.

