Goldplat (LON:GDP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.33

Shares of Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.33 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.68 ($0.11). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11), with a volume of 214,000 shares traded.

Goldplat Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.50 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.33.

Goldplat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of gold deposits in South Africa and Ghana. Goldplat PLC was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldplat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldplat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.