Grainger (LON:GRI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $243.52

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 243.52 ($3.02) and traded as high as GBX 255.80 ($3.17). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 251.60 ($3.12), with a volume of 786,558 shares trading hands.

Grainger Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 245.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 243.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 816.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Grainger

In other Grainger news, insider Michael Brodtman bought 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £19,907.28 ($24,652.98). 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

