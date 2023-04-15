Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $27.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPKGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 215,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 145.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GPK opened at $24.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

