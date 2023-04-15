Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $27.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 215,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 145.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPK opened at $24.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

