Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $27.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.73.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging
In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:GPK opened at $24.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98.
Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.
Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.
