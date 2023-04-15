Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Gratomic Stock Performance
CBULF remained flat at $0.18 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,632. Gratomic has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.
About Gratomic
