Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gratomic Stock Performance

CBULF remained flat at $0.18 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,632. Gratomic has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

About Gratomic

Gratomic, Inc is a canadian-based junior exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration assets located in Canada and Namibia. The firm’s project portfolio includes Aukum and Buckingham Graphite property. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

