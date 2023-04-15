Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Great Panther Mining Stock Performance
NYSE GPL opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $5.10.
About Great Panther Mining
