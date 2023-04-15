Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,469 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $174.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.68. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $190.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

