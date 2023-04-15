Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 425.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

RHS opened at $171.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.82. The company has a market cap of $886.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $153.20 and a 52-week high of $182.29.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

