Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPG opened at $107.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $134.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.42.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

