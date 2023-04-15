Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 5.78% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JSML. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after buying an additional 47,877 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 574.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 681.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $56.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

