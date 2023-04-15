Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 4,589 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $215.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.26 and a 200-day moving average of $210.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $245.20.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

