Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Oil Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OIH. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,459,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $288.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.06. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $195.77 and a 52 week high of $336.30.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

