Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.27 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.05 ($0.10). Approximately 13,176,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 14,502,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 19 ($0.24) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Monday, February 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 13.68. The stock has a market cap of £415.74 million, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.87.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship asset is the Havieron deposit in the Paterson region of Western Australia. Greatland Gold plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

