Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $367,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1,104.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,303,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,877,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,944. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 106.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.