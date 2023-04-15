Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 129.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $42,985,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 185.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 742,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,449,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,349. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.48. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.