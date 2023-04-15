Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 1,655 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.6% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,814. The company has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.47.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.