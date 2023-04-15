Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 1,655 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.6% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,814. The company has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.47.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.
Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams
In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
