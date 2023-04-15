Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 7,085 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 21,740 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.10. 9,370,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,924,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

