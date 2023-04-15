Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 910 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.0 %

PSX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $106.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.59. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.