Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Takes $237,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 97,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,731. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.35%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

