Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in McKesson were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McKesson Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $362.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,338. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

