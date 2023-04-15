Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.10.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Groupon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Groupon from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
GRPN opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. Groupon has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $21.17.
Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
