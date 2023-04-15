Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Groupon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Groupon from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Groupon Price Performance

GRPN opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. Groupon has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

About Groupon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Groupon by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Groupon by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

