Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Guangdong Investment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GGDVY remained flat at $51.05 during trading hours on Friday. 281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435. Guangdong Investment has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $66.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.34.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

