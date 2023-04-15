Guggenheim Trims Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Target Price to $392.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $395.00 to $392.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LLY. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $382.84.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $374.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.53 and its 200 day moving average is $347.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $356.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

