Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Shares Up 0.4%

Hamborner REIT AG (ETR:HAB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €7.24 ($7.87) and last traded at €7.23 ($7.86). 143,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 131,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.20 ($7.83).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAB. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($10.87) target price on shares of Hamborner REIT in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.87) target price on shares of Hamborner REIT in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Hamborner REIT alerts:

Hamborner REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.36 million and a PE ratio of 29.51.

Hamborner REIT Company Profile

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamborner REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamborner REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.