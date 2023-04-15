Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HWC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWC opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 20.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1,092.8% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 136,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 125,395 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 40.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 61,672 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.4% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,762,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,157,000 after acquiring an additional 339,808 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 162,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading

