Head-To-Head Contrast: Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) and Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) and Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Textainer Group and Upbound Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textainer Group 38.20% 18.82% 3.99% Upbound Group 0.29% 40.50% 7.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of Textainer Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Upbound Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Textainer Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Upbound Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Textainer Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Upbound Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Textainer Group and Upbound Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Volatility and Risk

Textainer Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upbound Group has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Textainer Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Upbound Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Textainer Group pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Upbound Group pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Textainer Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Textainer Group and Upbound Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textainer Group $810.01 million 1.97 $309.42 million $6.12 5.97 Upbound Group $4.25 billion 0.31 $12.36 million $0.20 119.70

Textainer Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upbound Group. Textainer Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upbound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Upbound Group beats Textainer Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers. The Container Management segment manages a fleet of containers for and on behalf of owners. The Container Resale segment focuses on the sale of containers purchased for resale. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment sells rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

