Head-To-Head Survey: Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) and APA (NASDAQ:APA)

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) and APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 42.03% 37.70% 17.71% APA 34.14% 198.44% 19.98%

Dividends

Chesapeake Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. APA pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Chesapeake Energy pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. APA pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chesapeake Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and APA has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Chesapeake Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $11.74 billion 0.93 $4.94 billion $32.07 2.53 APA $12.13 billion 1.05 $3.67 billion $10.80 3.78

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and APA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chesapeake Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than APA. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of APA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Chesapeake Energy and APA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 3 7 0 2.70 APA 1 5 10 1 2.65

Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus target price of $114.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.39%. APA has a consensus target price of $49.19, indicating a potential upside of 20.62%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than APA.

Summary

APA beats Chesapeake Energy on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it owned interests in approximately 8,200 gross productive wells, including 6,500 wells with working interest and 1,700 wells with an overriding or royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 661 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

